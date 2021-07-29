Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Opinion: Why Russell Westbrook will be able to coexist with Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis

By Mark Medina, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

In hopes of keeping their championship window open, the Los Angeles Lakers bet their chips on something that has become familiar both for better and for worse with this franchise.

They landed another star player that should appeal both to the Hollywood crowd and to the native Angelenos. That star player could also provide plenty of drama with his incredible performances, glaring weaknesses and unpredictable personality.

That leaves the Lakers with a question they will have to answer throughout the 2021-22 season. By acquiring Russell Westbrook in a trade from the Washington Wizards , did they land another star that will help them return to championship glory after last season’s first-round exit? Or did they land another star that could become combustible with their other star players?

The Lakers cannot comment on this deal that included sending Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick to the Wizards until it is official. But through their actions, the Lakers spoke loudly enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMWXT_0bCK8FMe00
Russell Westbrook can help the Lakers in a variety of ways, including handling the ball. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

They appear convinced that LeBron James and Anthony Davis need Westbrook’s All-Star playmaking, toughness and durability to ease the burden on their health and workload. They appear skeptical that an upgrade in role players could fulfill the same job description. They appear optimistic that James, Davis and Westbrook can determine the team’s pecking order without much fuss. They appear undeterred that leaves them vulnerable with depth, 3-point shooting and defense.

Will the Lakers’ gamble yield their 18th championship? Or did they just overplay their hand at the poker table? It's uncertain if this gamble will yield championship riches, but the Lakers had no other choice but to go all in.

As the Lakers learned the hard way last season, they did not have the correct supporting cast to help them defend an NBA title. That would not have changed even if the Lakers had time to recharge both from a compressed season and for James and Davis to become healthy. Unfortunately, they did not have many tools to upgrade the roster. They had the No. 22 pick in the draft, which would yield a decent young player that would take years to develop. They have a mid-level exception, which would yield a player that would make marginal impact.

So the Lakers acquired a player that became a UCLA legend and a nine-time All-Star for a reason. Westbrook can help the Lakers play at a fast pace as if he were Magic Johnson. Westbrook can raise the Lakers’ intensity as if he were Kobe Bryant. And Westbrook can post triple doubles by the game as if he were Oscar Robertson.

As for the concerns surrounding Westbrook? Sure, Westbrook has joined his fourth NBA team after being traded three times in the past two years. Sure, Westbrook has had varying degrees of challenges co-existing with other star players in Oklahoma City (Kevin Durant, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony), Houston (James Harden) and Washington (Bradley Beal). Who’s to say that Westbrook won’t have clashes with James and Davis?

It's naïve to think none of those three will face adjustments. As much as James will welcome Westbrook handling the ball to reduce the workload on his soon-to-be 37-year-old body, James will become frustrated at times with how Westbrook runs the offense. As much as Davis will welcome Westbrook’s presence so that he can operate easier inside, Davis will become annoyed at times when Westbrook passes him up for his own shot. And as much as Westbrook will welcome the star presence around him, he might at times bristle at playing the third option.

But in fairness to Westbrook, his short stints in Houston and Washington had less to do with co-existing with a star player and more to do with circumstances.

Westbrook and Harden coincided mostly well. Harden assumed ball-handling duties in half-court sets that often ended in isolation 3-pointers. Westbrook took care of ball handling duties after grabbing a rebound and then running in transition. The Rockets’ second-round exit had more to do with the Lakers’ star power and Westbrook’s rustiness from missing four seeding games and four playoff games after straining his right quad. Though Westbrook took issue with Harden’s more lax attitude toward practice, they still mostly co-existed just fine in the actual games. As for Washington? The Wizards’ struggles had mostly to do with countless absences stemmed from injuries and the league’s health and safety protocols. The Wizards still made the playoffs because Westbrook became a triple double machine.

Westbrook won’t have to worry about chemistry issues between James and Davis. Both players formed a tight bond partly because neither player fretted about their individual games. Both players cemented a culture centered on team closeness and serious preparation. And both players welcomed criticism from teammates and the coaching staff. Because of that culture, Westbrook’s intensity will fit right in.

Therefore, the potential hiccups among the Lakers’ three stars seem far more correctible than what the Lakers faced last year with finding the correct role players to help James and Davis. After showing some regular-season promise and postseason failure, Dennis Schroder won’t have as much sway in obliging the Lakers into signing him to an expensive deal just so they can execute a sign-and-trade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA5MT_0bCK8FMe00
Because of the amount of attention LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis command, Kyle Kuzma (0) never had a chance to fully blossom with the Lakers. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

Sure, this still leaves the Lakers vulnerable. They acquired Westbrook at the expense of a decent young player (Kuzma), a dependable outside shooter and defender (Caldwell-Pope) and a dominant pick-and-roll big man (Harrell). But let’s be real about the Lakers’ former role players. Because of the amount of attention James and Davis rightfully commanded, Kuzma would have never fully blossomed until he went to another team. The Lakers will miss Caldwell Pope’s consistent play, but they can land similar players on veteran’s minimum deals. And amid frustrations over his lack of playing time because of his defensive limitations, Harrell exercised his player option in hopes that the Lakers would deal him in a trade.

Will this be enough to win the NBA title? Who knows. The Brooklyn Nets’ own Big 3 in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden are expected to be healthy. The Philadelphia 76ers remain determined to find the right deal for Ben Simmons. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his strong supporting cast are a threat to repeat. As for the Western Conference? The Suns could return to the NBA Finals so long as Chris Paul stays while Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton develop. The Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz are expected to be healthier, too.

But the Lakers are right back in the hunt after landing Westbrook. The Lakers’ three stars might spend next season adjusting with how to play with one ball. But by next April, May and June, it should surprise no one if James, Davis and Westbrook figure out that puzzle.

Follow USA TODAY NBA writer Mark Medina on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . Sign up for various USA TODAY subscription deals .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Why Russell Westbrook will be able to coexist with Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

212K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Devin Booker
Person
James
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Angelenos#The Washington Wizards#Usa Today Sports#James Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
UCLA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Instagram
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets trade is focused on Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers did not reach expectations this season and for similar reasons. Injuries derailed both teams and sent them home early. This offseason, Brooklyn and Los Angeles will be teams looking for some more help to improve what already are elite rosters. For the...
NBANBA Analysis Network

Here is the best player the Los Angeles Lakers could target for Kyle Kuzma

The 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the NBA Bubble, they couldn’t make it out of the first round in this year’s playoffs. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in six games and injuries played a big part in the Lakers’ letdown.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Ready To Take Minimum Contract To Join The Lakers

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy