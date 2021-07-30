Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Pharmacy sees demand for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations

By Haley Bull
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3mRV_0bCK8ETv00

While more than half of US counties have high levels of COVID-19 transmission, around a third of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have yet to receive a dose, according to CDC data. Some healthcare providers are searching for new ways to reach them.

A Tampa-based pharmacy started delivering doses to homes this week in Hillsborough and Pinellas County, regardless of whether someone is homebound or a patient.

“We’re seeing a lot of individuals who are just really concerned and afraid of the Delta variant and catching it,” said William Parker, the owner of DeliveRxd Pharmacy, noting the reasons are across the board.

Parker said since announcing the program a week ago, their phones have been ringing nonstop. So much so, they’re looking to hire more people per diem who are certified to administer vaccines to expand the program.

Right now, he said they’re administering about 30 doses a day with hundreds of people estimated in the queue.

“Most of them have been telling me they don’t have a way to get around,” said Ledsiel Garcia, a pharmacy technician making the deliveries.

He believes their effort will make a difference.

“I have family members that passed away because of COVID so I think this is very important everybody gets the vaccine,” Garcia said.

Michael Pyffer received his first dose as part of the program Thursday. He said he was waiting to see what happened with the vaccines. He said a neighbor who worries about him made him call.

“I was worried about everything, especially what they’re saying on the news I figured I better get it,” Pyffer said. “Everybody I asked has it and you can see I’m in an older community so everybody’s kind of got one.”

CDC data shows about 70 percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose.

“Some places there’s fairly good uptake of vaccines and in a lot of places, we’re starting to see new cases emerge and less vaccinations rate. So some of the states particularly in the Deep South seem to have lower vaccination rates than other places,” said Lois Privor-Dumm.

Privor-Dumm is a senior advisor with the International Vaccine Access Center and part of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Privor-Dumm pointed to herd immunity.

“And you know that’s going to require you know high 70’s, 80’s or even 90 percent. And it’s just not across the board on average. It’s that in every community because the virus will find those communities where you don’t have people vaccinated and that’s what we’re really worried about,” Privor-Dumm said.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in June found 17 percent of unvaccinated adults said they’d be more likely to get vaccinated if a mobile clinic came to their neighborhood.

“At home vaccine delivery is happening in a lot of different places particularly where you have homebound people,” Privor-Dumm said. “But bringing it out to the broader population is a novel approach and that’s something that is ideal because the more convenient you can make it for somebody to get their vaccines the more comfortable they’ll feel and hopefully the more people that will get vaccinated."

Pyffer is scheduled to receive his second dose next month.

“I didn’t want to be one of the people that were spreading it or anything like that so thought I’d do the right thing and just be on the safe side and get it," he said.

Those interested in the program can call 813-932-6266.

Comments / 1

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Health
Hillsborough County, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Health
Hillsborough County, FL
Vaccines
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Coronavirus
Tampa, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Tampa, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Pinellas County, FL
Coronavirus
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Deliverxd Pharmacy#Covid#Kaiser Family Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

See where your Alabama county ranks in COVID-19 vaccination rates

As COVID-19 cases begin to tick upward in Alabama, the state remains last in the country for overall vaccination rates. No county in the state has reached 40% coverage, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data on the percentage of residents who have completed their vaccine. Two of the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Walmart mandating vaccines for corporate employees

Walmart is requiring all of its corporate employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by early October. In a memo to employees, Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillion said that all “market, regional and divisional associates who work in multiple facilities and all campus office associates” will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 4.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Rock Co. hits CDC’s highest COVID-19 community transmission level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more and more Wisconsin counties find themselves among the locations where federal health agencies recommend people wear masks indoors, Rock Co. crossed the threshold into the most severe category. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID-19 community transmission map Tuesday showed...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Fauci hopes to see full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines soon

Speaking in an interview, Anthony Fauci supports the full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines. This move would make third doses possible for immunocompromised people. Officials are pushing for masks and vaccinations as the delta variant spreads. Following the major scientific revelations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Physicians: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19

KEARNEY — Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, stops short of calling the COVID-19 delta variant the “worst case” scenario. He calls it a “bad case” scenario. Dr. Robert B. Crandall, director of the Emergency Department at Kearney Regional Medical Center, is more direct. “If you...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of the coronavirus continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their vaccines would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who...
Greene County, OHDayton Daily News

Greene County Public Health shares support for CDC mask guidance

Greene County Public Health supports updated mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends masks for everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Public Health also supports a federal executive order requiring masks for federal workers. The CDC included vaccinated people in the guidelines...
Kansas City, MOmissouribusinessalert.com

KC health officials work to increase COVID vaccination rates as delta variant spreads

Health care leaders in Kansas City are working to get more people vaccinated to slow the recent surge of cases in the metro area as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that masks will again be required in public spaces starting Aug. 2. Cases in Kansas City have tripled in the last 30 days, according to the city’s Health Department.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Local nursing homes on 'bottom' list for employee COVID-19 vaccinations

CUMBERLAND — Some nursing homes in Allegany and Garrett counties made the state’s list for the fewest employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The Maryland Department of Health recently announced the “top 10 and bottom 10” nursing home facilities in the state ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and its highly contagious variants.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

The Evidence Cited by the CDC Does Not Show That Vaccinated and Unvaccinated COVID-19 Carriers Are Equally Likely To Transmit the Virus

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has sent mixed messages about the likelihood that people vaccinated against COVID-19 will be infected by the delta variant of the coronavirus. While she has described so-called breakthrough infections as "rare" and this week reiterated the point that vaccinated people face a "far lower" infection risk than unvaccinated people, she also has offered an estimate implying the reverse: that vaccination somehow makes people more vulnerable to infection.
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Experts describe Delta variant symptoms and importance of testing

Whether you are vaccinated or not, the Delta variant is spreading through the country. But how do you know if you have it?. The CDC data says over 80% of current cases of COVID-19 are the Delta variant. Dr. Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert, says there isn't a lot of research from the U.S. about the big differences, in terms of symptoms, but research overseas shows the top three symptoms for the Delta variant may look a little different.

Comments / 1

Community Policy