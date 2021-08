AMD has just announced a brand new card coming to the 6000 series lineup and the latest GPU looks set to target gamers looking for up to date 1080p visuals. While the GPU market has been something of a rollercoaster for anybody looking to grab a slice of the latest Ray tracing tech or AMDs new RDNA 2 architecture, team red has confirmed that a budget-friendly option is coming. The new RX 6600 XT is set to land on store shelves and slot in just below the recent RX 6700 XT. Rather than consume the existing market for 1440p focused gaming, the RX 6600 XT is aimed at gamers who want 1080p gameplay with all the modern add ons.