Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis brother and sister tennis duo have big serves and even bigger dreams

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZZVn_0bCK7NFP00

It’s a scene that has happened thousands of times, usually in blistering heat with hissing ground strokes. Jordi Redelijk and his sister Nikki just hammering tennis balls at each other. Working, sweating and improving each day, month and year. Jordi is 20. Nikki is 14 months younger. They never had to go far to find a practice partner.

“We would wake up and one of us would say, do you want to hit? Yeah sure and we would go to the court," Nikki said.

They were basically born with tennis rackets in their arms. In fact, the father, Ferdie, was on the court at Norwood Hills where he teaches when the beeper went off. His wife, Lidwien, was in labor in Florida. Lidwien, who was a very good player at TCU, was about to have Jordi. Ferdi left the court, hopped on a plane and was there for the birth of his son.

“I have come to Norwood Hills Country Club since I was one years old," Jordi said.

Ferdie, who was a professional player himself, has been coaching kids and adults for 30 years. His prized pupils are his children. Tennis can sometimes bring out the worst in parent-child relationships. With the Redelijks, it’s brought out the best. No screaming or demanding just a father who is there to help and encourage his kids in their passion.

“I have been in this game all my life. There is one thing I know it has to be their thing. There is also a life after tennis. Win or lose, we always do something fun," Ferdie said. "From day one, that’s how they competed. That’s my way and I think that is a really good way."

When you listen to Ferdi during workouts, you will hear things like this constantly, “Nice, good ball, good shot, good rally, good get, there you go, good hands”

“For us, I have been able to train with him my whole life. He and my mom have been so supportive," Jordi said. "No matter how intense the match gets and you put a lot of pressure on yourself, he has not only been my coach but my biggest supporter.

“My dad always encouraged competition but he insisted we had fun," Nikki said. "That was the first priority. With the environment my dad produced, it was really conducive for positivity and growth.”

It has paid off for the both of them.

Jordi was a starting singles player on a very good SMU team. He has dreams of playing on tour. Nikki is coming off a wonderful freshman season at Pepperdine where they finished second in the country. Seeing her hit a ball is amazing. She has so much power and precision with her groundstrokes. Her goal is to play on tour. And the family feels Nikki has really benefitted by playing against a really player on the men’s side for most of her life.

“Oh yeah, it was huge and fortunate to grow up hitting with Jordi. Obviously, he hits a bigger ball than most of the girls I play with and so I got the upper hand in the situation," Nikki said. "He also benefitted by having me around but I have benefitted even more.”

The Redelijks are on the court every day together. Jordi with his power serve traveling 125 miles per hour, and Nikki with her smooth ground strokes firing every ball back her brother. And the father, Ferdie, usually not far away, smiling and enjoying watching the tennis star he helped to create. And he created them the right way.

Related Stories

Comments / 0

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Balls#Brother And Sister#Tcu#Smu#Pepperdine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Living the Dream At Last: A’s 30-Year-Old Rookie Jacob Wilson Makes Major League Debut, Gets 1st Hit

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – With his 31st birthday just days away, Oakland Athletics infielder Jacob Wilson could have been given up on his dream to play major league baseball after languishing in for nine years in the minors. Instead, his patience was finally rewarded as Wilson made his major league debut in the A’s 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at the Coliseum Tuesday. Jacob Wilson #11 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates at first base after get his first career base hit against the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the six inning at RingCentral Coliseum on July 20, 2021...
Texas Statefeastmagazine.com

In St. Louis' South City, Navin’s BBQ is serving up a cross between Texas and Kansas City barbecue

South City has a new fast-casual barbecue concept. Navin’s BBQ debuted June 18 in the space previously occupied by Guerrilla Street Food featuring smoked meats, sandwiches and more inspired by Texas and Kansas City styles of barbecue. The concept comes from owner and pitmaster Chris Armstrong, who grew up in an air force family; he spent the majority of his time living in central Texas and the Kansas City area before moving to St. Louis with his wife six-and-a-half years ago. He learned his way around the pit while living in those prominent barbecue cities, picking up family traditions around the grill.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

St. Louis radio personality Jim Doyle suddenly passes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A longtime radio personality passed away suddenly. Classic 107.3 FM reports that Jim Doyle has died. “We will miss Jim dearly and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Ann, their son Seamus, and all their friends and family. Those who wish to share a favorite memory of Jim, or their condolences, may do so on our website,” states 107.3 FM on Facebook.
SportsThe Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Why does one volleyball player have a different colour jersey?

Viewers of the Olympic volleyball tournament at Tokyo 2020 may have noticed one team member on the court wearing a different coloured jersey. That player is a defensive specialist known as a libero, and their jersey is normally one of that country’s official colours but always contrasts that being worn by the rest of the team.
Kansas City, KSkcindependent.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City – Legacy Invitational

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City held its Legacy Invitational on May 24th at Loch Lloyd and June 14th at The National. When not on the links, guests enjoyed a variety of amenities, including hot towel shaves, chair massages, a cigar emporium, and a gift salon, in addition to a gourmet breakfast and hospitality tents featuring lunch and beverages. A car wash? That, too – and even floral bouquets!
NHLhockeyjournal.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft: Even with skill and pedigree, Ryan St. Louis a wildcard

Being the son of a Hockey Hall of Fame player can open doors for a young player, but it can also create higher expectations. For U.S. National Team Development Program winger Ryan St. Louis, he has unquestionably established himself as a pro hockey prospect with his speed and playmaking abilities. However, where that will lead him with the 2021 NHL Entry Draft rapidly approaching on July 23-24 is still to be determined.
Charles City, IACharles City Press

Tennis players with Big Dreams come to AILTC for ‘Classic’

CHARLES CITY — Anne Christine Lutkemeyer is a California girl who is California Dreaming about becoming a touring professional tennis player in the near — make that very near — future. The Irvine resident who will be a high school senior this fall is the No. 1 women’s singles prep...
MLBESPN

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

A-singled for Lester in the 5th. b-grounded out for García in the 8th. c-walked for Santana in the 9th. LOB--Atlanta 4, St. Louis 6. 2B--O'Neill (18). HR--Soler (1), off Lester; Freeman (24), off Lester. RBI--Soler 2 (3), Swanson (58), Pederson (10), Freeman (60), Molina (43). Runners left in scoring position--Atlanta...

Comments / 0

Community Policy