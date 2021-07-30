Remembering Mike Mitchell: Gladiator Actor Died at 65

Plenty of celebrities have passed on over the years, and many more will pass in the years to come, but there are times when we need to at least slow down and notice those that have made an impact in their own way. Jackie Mason, not to be confused with Jackie Gleason as some have done in the past, passed away recently at the age of 93, and while some people might need reminding of who he was, there’s no doubt that a stroll down memory lane will refresh a lot of memories in a hurry. Born Yacov Moshe Maza, Jackie came from a long line of rabbis, and in time he became one as well. Eventually though he did step away from the life of a rabbi and became a comedian who, honestly, was ahead of his time by quite a bit. His comedy has always been a bit offensive to some no doubt, but this is a big part of why he’s been so funny since like many comedians he managed to break precedent as a habit. His comedy wasn’t always bound to be appreciated by everyone, but he also wasn’t someone that appeared to care about that.