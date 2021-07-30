Cancel
Remembering Mike Mitchell: Gladiator Actor Died at 65

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe age of 65 still feels a little young, relatively speaking, for a person to pass away, but actor and bodybuilder Mike Mitchell was pronounced dead a short time ago, bringing a great amount of sadness to many who knew the man from the movies and had seen him compete as a bodybuilder in his younger years. Some might think that a person like Mike, who kept himself in great shape for a good part of his body, would have lived for quite a bit longer. But the truth is that lifting weights and staying healthy is a method for living a longer, healthier life, but it’s not a foolproof plan. Many things can and do still happen no matter how healthy people stay, and there’s plenty of proof to make that idea stick. At the age of 65, many people are still thriving in show business, but some are starting to wind down, and it’s apparent that longevity doesn’t run in some families, while it thrives in others. But those that remember Mike can look back on his career and see that he did a few things, not the least of which was being a stuntman and world-class bodybuilder.

