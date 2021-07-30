Worried about eviction? Here's what to know

The national eviction moratorium ends on July 31. New York State's runs through the end of August.

“It was required to keep people safely housed but now the economy has opened back up, there are jobs for everyone, and it’s about time for the moratorium to end,” Landlord Ayat Nieves said.

“Understand that you are getting an extra month of protection from the state in terms of being evicted but beware that it is coming up really quickly,” Lawyer Leslie Tayne said.

According to Data USA, the homeowner rate in Buffalo is just over 40%, more than 20% below the national average. So, three out of five people in buffalo could be affected when the moratorium expires.

“They can’t just come in and pad lock the house or come into your home, take your things and keep you from getting into your home,” Tayne said.

If you receive a rent related eviction notice, you have 14 days to pay or move out. If not, your landlord can file for eviction proceedings, and your case will go to court. A lease-related eviction notice gives you ten days to move out, not 14.

“Don’t hide from notices, read them, be aware of them and know what your rights are, you do have rights,” Tayne said.

Nieves said he has been working with his tenants to get rent relief, but process has been frustrating.

“The system that they have in place is broken and any and every housing court across the country should help distribute those funds to keep people in their home,” Nieves said.

If you’re worried about facing eviction once the moratorium is lifted, there are resources you can turn to. You might be eligible for rent relief; you can apply at otda.ny.gov . For legal assistance you can call the Legal Aid Bureau in Buffalo , you can also call your county’s Bar Association and ask about pro-bono housing lawyers as well as housing clinics.