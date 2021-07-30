Rashaad Penny says he feels explosive, faster in return from knee injury
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny appeared in just three games for the team last season due to an extended recovery from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2019 season. Penny had an additional cleanup procedure on his knee earlier in the offseason that kept him out of work throughout OTAs. However, Penny was ready to go for the start of training camp with Seattle and believes he’s in the best position he’s been in a long time to leave his mark on the Seahawks.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0