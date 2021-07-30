Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS TODAY FOLLOWED BY STRONG WINDS, THUNDERSTORMS, AND SHIFTING WINDS ON THURSDAY .A complex scenario is expected over the next 24-36 hours. The region will quickly transition from hot, very dry, windy and unstable conditions through early Thursday afternoon to cooler conditions with improving humidities, strong shifting winds and thunderstorm potential as an upper trough passes through the area Thursday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 625. * Wind: Today, southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Thursday, southwest 10 to 15 mph shifting to west then northwest 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 25 to 30 mph during the afternoon and evening hours. Very strong outflow winds are possible with any thunderstorms on Thursday. * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, with the focus of activity expected across northern and western portions of the zone. * Humidity: 10 to 20 percent. * Additional Information: Strong gusty winds and low humidities are expected during the early afternoon hours on Thursday. Humidities will improve later in the afternoon and evening as moisture increases and the concern transitions to thunderstorms with strong gusty, erratic winds. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.