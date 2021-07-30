Man dies after being pulled from the water off Milwaukee's South Shore Beach

One of two people rescued from the water off Milwaukee's South Shore Beach has died after receiving treatment in the hospital.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 News that a 53-year-old man died in the hospital Thursday morning.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that witnesses called 911 around 7:17 p.m. to report they saw a man and woman in distress off South Shore Beach.

Both were at least partially submerged in Lake Michigan and held onto the side of a boat, the office says.

Milwaukee police officers arrived in rescue boats and pulled the two people from the water.

The 53-year-old man was brought to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center. The woman did not require hospitalization.

The two people are not being identified at this time.

