Even more monsoonal moisture and chance for stormy weather

High clouds moved through the County today with limited vertical lift over our local mountains. There was some shower activity reported in the mountains this afternoon but nothing of major consequence.

By tomorrow, there will be an increase in monsoonal moisture to jump start the weekend as high pressure moves over the Four Corners.

The influx of moisture will also bump up the chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity in the mountains and desert on Friday and Saturday. Activity that develops could drift west along the foothills. Expect a slight chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Temperatures will not be as warm due to the added mid and high level cloud cover in the mountains and desert for tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain consistent in the 70s along the coast with upper 80s to low 90s for the inland valleys.

FRIDAY HIGHS:

AT THE COAST THROUGH FRIDAY:

Models look to scale back on a chance for more wet weather by the second half of the weekend. This will be in response to a trough over the West nudging the high pressure ridge to the east on Sunday. Next week is looking drier with seasonal temperatures, west of the mountains. The mountains and desert will peak warmer than usual.