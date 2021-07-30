Cleveland Indians’ Terry Francona and the two questions everyone is asking

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Question No.1: Will Terry Francona manage the Indians in 2022?. Question No. 2: Will Francona’s body allow him to do that job?. Those questions were asked during a Zoom call Thursday night when the Indians announced that Francona, their manager since 2013, was stepping away from his job to have his left hip replaced and a rod inserted in his left foot to correct damage done by a staph infection. But there was no way for them to be definitively answered.