Cleveland Indians’ Terry Francona and the two questions everyone is asking

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Question No.1: Will Terry Francona manage the Indians in 2022?. Question No. 2: Will Francona’s body allow him to do that job?. Those questions were asked during a Zoom call Thursday night when the Indians announced that Francona, their manager since 2013, was stepping away from his job to have his left hip replaced and a rod inserted in his left foot to correct damage done by a staph infection. But there was no way for them to be definitively answered.

