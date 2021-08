The Red Sox have made a habit this season of pulling out comeback wins when they had no business doing so. On Saturday, they got a taste of their own medicine. On one of the finest days of Nathan Eovaldi’s season, things went south in an instant in the eighth inning, as his gem turned into a shocking collapse. In the matter of minutes, Eovaldi’s shutout that looked destined to lead the Red Sox to victory and a series win was spoiled in a stunning sequence. The Yankees scored four runs off Evoaldi and Adam Eovaldi on a series of bloopers as they wiped out a 3-0 deficit and handed the Red Sox a crushing 4-3 loss at Fenway Park.