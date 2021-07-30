Cancel
PICKS: Nets take LSU’s Cam Thomas at No. 27, Day’Ron Sharpe at No. 29

By Net Income
netsdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith trade rumors still swirling, the Nets took Cam Thomas, LSU’s shooting guard who averaged 23 points a game this season, at No. 27. Thomas, 19, is a 6’5” freshman. Then, Brooklyn turned around two picks later and took Day’Ron Sharpe, the 6’11” North Carolina freshman, with the pick acquired earlier in the night from Phoenix.

