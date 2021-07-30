Cancel
Richmond, VA

Richmond restaurant workers respond to Northam’s decision not to require masks indoors

By Brent Solomon
NBC12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is not acting on guidelines from the CDC when it comes to wearing masks in public. Thursday, he said it is recommended that everyone wears masks indoors in areas where coronavirus cases are growing, but Northam said he won’t require it. Restaurant workers are reacting to that decision. Some of them are saying they don’t want to go back to the beginning where everyone had to wear masks. Yet there are others who say breaking them back out may not be such a bad idea after all.

