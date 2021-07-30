Cancel
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.29.21

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Lock-up to start and Ryker powers Gulak into the corner, but offers a clean break. Another go but no clean break from Gulak who fires off a chop. That only ticks off Ryker who responds with some chops of his own. Ryker gets a slam and a jumping head butt for two. Ryker goes to work on the left arm, but Gulak quickly gets to the ropes and then backs Ryker into the corner for some punches. Gulak goes to the knee and gets a quick pin attempt as the announcers put over Ryker’s military background and why he decided to split from Elias. Gulak grabs a hold for a bit and then snuffs out a rally with a backdrop for two. Running boot from Gulak for another two count. Gulak goes to another submission move as the crowd rallies Ryker. He forces a break, but Gulak gets another take down into a crossface. Ryker uses his power again to break and drops Gulak with some double chops and then a corner clothesline. Slingshot release suplex as this crowd is actually behind Ryker. Spinning Bossman Slam finishes at 5:17.

