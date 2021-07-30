Cancel
Public Safety

Police Search For Suspect Who Shot Woman In Roslindale

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon near Sullivan's Pharmacy in Roslindale. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

boston.cbslocal.com

#Shooting#Police#Roslindale#Wbz Tv
Posted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.
Baltimore, MD Posted by
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead In Vacant East Baltimore Home Ruled Homicide, Another Man Dead After West Baltimore Shooting Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said Monday a questionable death in east Baltimore last week has been ruled a homicide. Officers reported to a vacant home on the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue, where they found the body of a 38-year-old man. Police said the Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide. Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact investigators at (410)-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Baltimore Police said another man died from his injuries after a Friday night shooting in west Baltimore. Officers responded at 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Presstman Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the victim, identified as 33-year-old Corey Jermaine Drake, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at the 1-866-7LOCK-UP.    
Stockton, CA Posted by
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Surveillance Video Appears To Show Woman Being Abducted

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Surveillance video of what looks like a woman running from a man in Stockton over the weekend has authorities looking for answers. Surveillance video obtained by 209 TImes shows a woman running down Main Street in the middle of the night on Saturday. Seconds later, you see a pick-up truck enter the frame. The woman can be seen still running, apparently trying to get away from the vehicle. Eventually, a man appears and grabs the woman, carrying her out of frame. That’s when the video ends. Police say there were no reports of a kidnapping that night, but officers are talking with nearby businesses and residents to see if anyone saw what happened.
Cleveland, OH Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland police looking for suspects who shot at undercover officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after an undercover officer’s vehicle was shot at 19 times Monday afternoon. Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer says the officer was not injured but the car was damaged. “We are lucky our officer is ok, it’s very scary,” Follmer told the Fox 8...
Fort Worth, TX Posted by
CBS DFW

Amazon Driver Shot In Road Rage Incident, Fort Worth Police Say

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amazon driver is hospitalized and another person is at-large following a road rage-related shooting Tuesday, August 3, Fort Worth Police said. Police said it happened at 3008 W Normandale Street around 11:20 a.m. behind a Harley Davidson dealership. Fort Worth Police investigating road rage shooting (Chopper 11). Police said the shooting was a result of a road rage incident involving two vehicles leaving from a nearby apartment complex. The Amazon driver who was shot was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition. There is no other information yet about the suspect.  
Pittsburgh, PA Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect Arrested After Stabbing Three People In Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody after stabbing three people in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood. According to police, officers were called out to Brownsville Road around 1:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) When first responders arrived at the scene, they found multiple people who had been stabbed. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The third victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A victim who was listed in stable condition and lives in this apartment told police that he met the suspect...
Mississippi State Posted by
Magnolia State Live

Elderly Mississippi woman, her son found shot to death; police searching for the victim’s grandson for questioning

Criminal investigators are searching for a Mississippi man after they found the man’s grandmother and her son shot to death. Hinds County Sheriff’s Office deputies told the media that they were looking for Harry Hylander and seek to talk with him about the murders of Hylander’s grandmother, Sarah Hylander, 83, and her son, David Hylander, 60.
Oklahoma City, OK KFOR

Oklahoma City police searching for scam suspect who is targeting elderly community members

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are calling upon community members to help identify a suspect who is allegedly scamming elderly residents. The Oklahoma City Police Department has recently received several complaints about a person calling residents and claiming that the resident’s relative has been arrested and needs cash to bond out of jail. The suspect even provides detailed information about the relative, according to police.
San Jose, CA Posted by
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Release Video of Suspect’s Car in 2018 Khan Kieu Cold Case Murder

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Hoping to generate new leads, cold case homicide investigators released home surveillance video Monday of the suspect’s car connected to the brazen 2018 murder of Khan Kieu inside his San Jose home. According to police, the slaying took place at 1:23 p.m. on June 21st, 2018, in a home on Misty Glen Court. Three males were in a black Lexus ES350 sedan when it pulled up in front of the home. They hurriedly got out of the Lexus, forced their way into the home and the heavyset driver fatally shot Kieu. They then fled the scene. It does not appear that robbery was the motive. Police also released an image of the suspect vehicle. San Jose 2018 homicide suspect vehicle (SJPD) Anyone with information on the homicide may contact Detective Sergeant Cary #2989 or Detective Ramirez #4201 at (408) 277-5283 or 2989@sanjoseca.gov. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
Phoenix, AZ Posted by
CBS Boston

Phoenix Police Say Foul Play Not Suspected In Death Of Hiker Angela Tramonte Of Saugus

PHOENIX (CBS) – Police in Phoenix, Arizona say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman from Saugus last week. Angela Tramonte, 31, was found dead July 30, hours after going on a hike at Camelback Mountain with an off-duty Phoenix Police officer. Tramonte was visiting Phoenix for the first time to see the man, who she met on Instagram, according to her closest friends. Police said Tramonte and the unidentified officer set out on a hike in the intense heat without any water around 10 a.m. According to the officer, during the hike Tramonte decided to head back down...
Harris County, TX fox26houston.com

Search underway for suspect who robbed woman at gunpoint, stole her car in north Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are looking for a suspect linked to robbing a woman, 24, at gunpoint in her north Harris Co. neighborhood in mid-July. It happened at the Heritage Village subdivision in the 2500 block of Chestnut Mills on July 15. The victim told officials she parked in her garage and was opening the back door to get her child when suddenly, an unidentified man with a gun approached her demanding her car keys.
Baltimore, MD foxbaltimore.com

Police find shooting victim near West Baltimore carry-out

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- Police are investigating a West Baltimore shooting that left a man in critical condition on Tuesday night. At approximately 11:19PM, police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Lanvale Street to investigate a “Shot Spotter” alert for gunfire. When officers arrived in the area...
Minneapolis, MN Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At SUV With Young Children Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly shot at an SUV with two young children inside. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. No one was injured. The 911 caller reported that a driver was shooting at people inside a GMC Denali. Officers responded and stopped the suspected shooter in a gravel parking lot just north of Minnehaha Avenue, near Payne Avenue. Officers arrested the driver and found a gun, an extended magazine and loose bullets in his car. Shortly after, the Denali pulled into the...
Oakland, CA Posted by
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Charged With Murder In Gruesome Oakland Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 58-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in the gruesome March slaying of William Vann, who died after being set on fire, authorities said. Oakland police said Andre Weston had been arrested and was being held on homicide charges. “The investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim, Vann, and the suspect, Weston, at which time Weston doused Vann with an accelerant, and then lit him on fire, ultimately causing his death,” said Oakland Police Homicide Investigator Robert Hardy. “This horrific death was senseless and the person responsible is being held accountable.” Investigators said the incident took place at 8:07 p.m. on March 3rd in the 500 block of Douglas Ave. When Officers arrived on scene, they located the 58-year-old Vann who was severely burned, beaten and stabbed before being set on fire. Vann was transported to the Saint Frances Burn Unit located in San Francisco and listed in critical condition. After five days of intensive care, Vann succumbed to his injuries.

