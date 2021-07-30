Police Search For Suspect Who Shot Woman In Roslindale

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 58-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in the gruesome March slaying of William Vann, who died after being set on fire, authorities said.
Oakland police said Andre Weston had been arrested and was being held on homicide charges.
“The investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim, Vann, and the suspect, Weston, at which time Weston doused Vann with an accelerant, and then lit him on fire, ultimately causing his death,” said Oakland Police Homicide Investigator Robert Hardy. “This horrific death was senseless and the person responsible is being held accountable.”
Investigators said the incident took place at 8:07 p.m. on March 3rd in the 500 block of Douglas Ave.
When Officers arrived on scene, they located the 58-year-old Vann who was severely burned, beaten and stabbed before being set on fire.
Vann was transported to the Saint Frances Burn Unit located in San Francisco and listed in critical condition. After five days of intensive care, Vann succumbed to his injuries.
