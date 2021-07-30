Police Search For Suspect Who Shot Woman In Roslindale

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Hoping to generate new leads, cold case homicide investigators released home surveillance video Monday of the suspect’s car connected to the brazen 2018 murder of Khan Kieu inside his San Jose home. According to police, the slaying took place at 1:23 p.m. on June 21st, 2018, in a home on Misty Glen Court. Three males were in a black Lexus ES350 sedan when it pulled up in front of the home. They hurriedly got out of the Lexus, forced their way into the home and the heavyset driver fatally shot Kieu. They then fled the scene. It does not appear that robbery was the motive. Police also released an image of the suspect vehicle. San Jose 2018 homicide suspect vehicle (SJPD) Anyone with information on the homicide may contact Detective Sergeant Cary #2989 or Detective Ramirez #4201 at (408) 277-5283 or 2989@sanjoseca.gov. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.