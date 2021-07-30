Cancel
Sussex County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sussex A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SUSSEX AND NORTHERN MONROE COUNTIES At 1124 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Greeley to Greentown to Old Forge. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Montague, Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna, High Point, Skytop, Mountainhome, Canadensis, Alpine Mountain, Paradise Valley, Gouldsboro State Park, Arrowhead Lake, Hainesville and Cresco. This includes Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 13. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

