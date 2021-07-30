Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.