Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Liberty FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, and Inland Gulf. * Through Thursday evening * Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of the Florida Big Bend and Western Panhandle through Thursday. Additional rainfall of around 3 to 5 inches is forecast. In particular, isolated higher amounts ranging from 5 to 7 inches are possible, especially across the southeast Florida Big Bend near Dixie, Taylor, and Lafayette counties. Additional heavy rainfall over a short period of time over already saturated ground may lead to flash flooding.
