Report: Pacers trading Aaron Holiday, No. 31 (Isaiah Todd) to Wizards for No. 22 (Isaiah Jackson)

On July 13th, Shams had an interesting note in his column in the Athletic:. Before this, Todd had largely been viewed as a mid-second round prospect, in spite of his young age (19, turns 20 in October) and good shooting (36.2% 3PT and 82.4% FT in the G-League). This is largely due only being able to play 24 minutes a game for 15 games with the G-League Ignite team, starting only 2, and not flashing as much upside or extreme athleticism, especially in comparison to potential top 5 picks Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Now, arguably due to this one note from Shams, he’s risen in several mocks to exactly the teams he seems to be avoiding - several drafts project his selection around the 25th pick, but the large majority still put him in around the early 40s. So which reputation does Todd deserve - a selection by a very confident lottery team or multiple teams passing on him into the middle of the second?