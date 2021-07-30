Cancel
Texas deputy AG apologizes to Simone Biles after calling her ‘childish’ and ‘selfish’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz has apologized after calling gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, among other things, “a national embarrassment” in a tweet he later deleted. Biles made the decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and take care of her mental health after feeling “lost” in the air during a vault event and failing to complete all of her rotations.

