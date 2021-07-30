World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is July 30, 2021
Education and awareness are key to eradicating Human Trafficking. World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is July 30, 2021, and Sister Celine Goessl wants everyone to know it so they can learn more about it, recognize it, and help be a part of the solution to ending it. In this week’s edition, education begins with begins with awareness. Did you know that Human Trafficking is happening right here in north central Wisconsin? You just may not know what to look for.merrillfotonews.com
