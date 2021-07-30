Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When encountering flooded roads do not drive through the water. Damage to vehicles and evening life threatening conditions can result. Take alternate routes and never drive through flooded areas. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1130 PM PDT. * At 822 PM PDT, A combination of Regional Flood Control rain gauges and Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centennial Hills, Skye Canyon, Tule Springs.