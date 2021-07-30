Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When encountering flooded roads do not drive through the water. Damage to vehicles and evening life threatening conditions can result. Take alternate routes and never drive through flooded areas. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1130 PM PDT. * At 822 PM PDT, A combination of Regional Flood Control rain gauges and Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centennial Hills, Skye Canyon, Tule Springs.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Regional Flood Control#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy