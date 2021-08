MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave an update Wednesday afternoon on the steps being taken to combat the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. “Starting today, masks will be required at all indoor county facilities for employees and for visitors. In keeping with the new CDC guidelines that were issued this week and even vaccinated people should wear masks in certain settings to maximize protection from the Delta variants. So in our buildings, everyone will be masked,” said Cava. She said masks continued to be required at transit facilities and the airport under federal regulations. Cava said they are concerned...