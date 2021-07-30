Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. One to up to two inches of rain in as little as 30 minutes may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on country roads and farmland along the banks of creeks and streams. Target Area: Braxton; Lewis; Northwest Webster; Upshur A heavy thunderstorm impacting portions of south central Lewis, east central Braxton, southwestern Upshur and north central Webster Counties through 445 PM EDT At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy thunderstorm 7 miles west of Holly River State Park, or 12 miles east of Sutton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eden, Hacker Valley and Cleveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH