Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kane County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 21:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 922 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that brought up to 1.5 inches of rain to Buckskin Gulch. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, traveling down Buckskin Gulch into the Paria River. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckskin Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kane County, UT
Local
Utah Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Paria River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Levy County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Levy, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Costilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Costilla FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rain has decreased across the West Indian Creek and Sangre De Cristo Creek southwest of Spring Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding will continue in this area until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, county roads, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Open country just southwest of the Spring Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Costilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Costilla FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rain has decreased across the West Indian Creek and Sangre De Cristo Creek southwest of Spring Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding will continue in this area until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, county roads, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Open country just southwest of the Spring Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua Basin GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS TODAY FOLLOWED BY STRONG WINDS, THUNDERSTORMS, AND SHIFTING WINDS ON THURSDAY .A complex scenario is expected over the next 24-36 hours. The region will quickly transition from hot, very dry, windy and unstable conditions through early Thursday afternoon to cooler conditions with improving humidities, strong shifting winds and thunderstorm potential as an upper trough passes through the area Thursday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR HAINES 6 OVER THE SKYLINE COMPLEX IN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 616 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally- generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected area: The Skyline Complex in Fire Weather Zone 616. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 10 mph. * Minimum Humidity: 15 to 20 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Liberty FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, and Inland Gulf. * Through Thursday evening * Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of the Florida Big Bend and Western Panhandle through Thursday. Additional rainfall of around 3 to 5 inches is forecast. In particular, isolated higher amounts ranging from 5 to 7 inches are possible, especially across the southeast Florida Big Bend near Dixie, Taylor, and Lafayette counties. Additional heavy rainfall over a short period of time over already saturated ground may lead to flash flooding.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Teller FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TELLER COUNTY At 637 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Victor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east Tennessee * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 433 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Ridge, Clinton, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top, Norris, Rosedale, Norris Dam State Park, Andersonville and Frozen Head State Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 20:08:00 Expires: 2021-08-03 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ciales; Manati; Morovis THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR CIALES, MANATI AND MOROVIS The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Teller by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Teller The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Teller County in central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Victor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero; Pueblo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN LAS ANIMAS, SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Delhi. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTY At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Matagorda Island State Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Currituck The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 832 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corolla. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Lewis, Northwest Webster, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. One to up to two inches of rain in as little as 30 minutes may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on country roads and farmland along the banks of creeks and streams. Target Area: Braxton; Lewis; Northwest Webster; Upshur A heavy thunderstorm impacting portions of south central Lewis, east central Braxton, southwestern Upshur and north central Webster Counties through 445 PM EDT At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy thunderstorm 7 miles west of Holly River State Park, or 12 miles east of Sutton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eden, Hacker Valley and Cleveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 307 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Trujillo Alto The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 307 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:06:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Trujillo Alto The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 307 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Isabela, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Isabela; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 301 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Trujillo Alto The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 307 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 318 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, Homestead Base, Princeton, Naranja, Leisure City, Homestead Bayfront Park, Goulds and Cutler Bay. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel, Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel; Santa Fe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southeastern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico Southwestern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 120 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving south-southwest through the area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northern Torrance, Southeastern Santa Fe and Southwestern San Miguel Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy