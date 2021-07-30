Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 21:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 921 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced up to 1.5 inches of rain at Coyote Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Coyote Creek and into Wahweap Creek. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coyote Creek and Wahweap Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
