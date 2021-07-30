Cancel
Bath County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Fleming, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Rowan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BATH...FLEMING AND ROWAN COUNTIES At 1123 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Goddard, or 9 miles southeast of Flemingsburg, moving southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Morehead, Flemingsburg, Owingsville, Marshall, Salt Lick, Fairview, Ramey, Pecks Ridge, Wyoming, Peasticks, Olympia Springs, Triplett, Christy, Odessa, Hilda, Bourbon Furnace, Pebble, Sharkey, Muses Mills and Wallingford. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

