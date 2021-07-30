Cancel
White Pine County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for White Pine by NWS

 2021-07-29

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: White Pine The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern White Pine County in northeastern Nevada * Until 900 PM PDT. * At 547 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. This includes US Highway 93 between Lages Junction and McGill. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Schellbourne.

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

