State Leaders Offer Guidance To Parents On Keeping Unvaccinated Kids Safe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State leaders offered guidance for parents on how to keep their kids safe as the Delta variant spreads.

For parents like Nathasha Hazelwood, vaccine approval for children under 12 years old can not come fast enough. Both she and her husband have been vaccinated, but their 6-year-old son is ineligible.

Without the shot, life has stalled.

“We are on canceling our third vacation,” Hazlewood said. “Every time we schedule something or go somewhere, the COVID numbers are rising.”

With the rising coronavirus numbers, the Wolf administration used the Carnegie Museum of Natural History on Thursday to encourage other parents to be vigilant about the virus.

“Please note that children, regardless of age, with underlying health conditions can be at risk of severe COVID-19 compared to other children,” said Meg Snead, the Pennsylvania acting secretary of the Department of Human Services.

The Department of Human Services recommends young children between the ages of 2 and 12 wear face coverings in public spaces and choose more low-risk ways of having fun.

“We must continue working together to prevent further spread of COVID-19 between children and families so we can celebrate the summer safely,” Snead said.

The Department of Human Services is also encouraging all people to isolate themselves if they feel COVID-19 symptoms and get tested.