2021 NBA Draft picks: Florida PG Tre Mann selected in first round by Oklahoma City Thunder

By Adam Silverstein
onlygators.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in nine years, a Florida Gators basketball player was selected in the first round of an NBA Draft. Point guard Tre Mann was chosen with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 edition of the event on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Thunder. After emerging...

