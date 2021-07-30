Arnaldo Rodriguez: Former Pitzer College vice president, Pilgrim, father
Arnaldo Rodriguez, former Pitzer College vice president for admissions and financial aid, died on June 27, after a short illness. Born in 1945 in San Juan de los Yeras, Cuba, Arnaldo immigrated to the U.S. in 1962 and was resettled in Portland, Oregon, where he finished high school and went to college at the University of Portland, graduating in 1968. While there he met his future wife, Lucia Miltenberger.claremont-courier.com
Comments / 0