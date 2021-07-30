Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremont, CA

Arnaldo Rodriguez: Former Pitzer College vice president, Pilgrim, father

claremont-courier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnaldo Rodriguez, former Pitzer College vice president for admissions and financial aid, died on June 27, after a short illness. Born in 1945 in San Juan de los Yeras, Cuba, Arnaldo immigrated to the U.S. in 1962 and was resettled in Portland, Oregon, where he finished high school and went to college at the University of Portland, graduating in 1968. While there he met his future wife, Lucia Miltenberger.

claremont-courier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremont, CA
Education
City
Claremont, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
State
Oregon State
Local
California Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise
Person
Christ
Person
Juan Carlos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#Pilgrim Place#The Claremont Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Education
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy