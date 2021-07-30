Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, shown Oct. 1, 2019, has an 8-4 record and 2.76 ERA over 19 starts this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package of top-rated prospects.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and The Athletic on Thursday that Los Angeles will trade at least four prospects to the Nationals in exchange for Scherzer and Turner. Catcher Keibert Ruiz, outfielder Donovan Casey and right-handers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo are being sent to Washington in the deal.

ESPN rated Gray and Ruiz as the Dodgers' top two prospects entering the 2021 season. Gray was ranked No. 36 among MLB's top 100 prospects coming into the season, according to the outlet, while Ruiz was ranked No. 74.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has an 8-4 record and 2.76 ERA over 19 starts for the Nationals this season. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

The 37-year-old Scherzer had the ability to block any trade because of his 10-and-5 rights -- 10 years of MLB service time and five with the same club -- but he was open to moving to the West Coast and signed off on the trade to Los Angeles.

Turner, who was an All-Star this season, has a .322 batting average with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs this year. The 28-year-old shortstop is a career .300 hitter over seven seasons in Washington.