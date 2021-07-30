Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zogeq_0bCJmVZK00
Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, shown Oct. 1, 2019, has an 8-4 record and 2.76 ERA over 19 starts this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package of top-rated prospects.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and The Athletic on Thursday that Los Angeles will trade at least four prospects to the Nationals in exchange for Scherzer and Turner. Catcher Keibert Ruiz, outfielder Donovan Casey and right-handers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo are being sent to Washington in the deal.

ESPN rated Gray and Ruiz as the Dodgers' top two prospects entering the 2021 season. Gray was ranked No. 36 among MLB's top 100 prospects coming into the season, according to the outlet, while Ruiz was ranked No. 74.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has an 8-4 record and 2.76 ERA over 19 starts for the Nationals this season. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

The 37-year-old Scherzer had the ability to block any trade because of his 10-and-5 rights -- 10 years of MLB service time and five with the same club -- but he was open to moving to the West Coast and signed off on the trade to Los Angeles.

Turner, who was an All-Star this season, has a .322 batting average with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs this year. The 28-year-old shortstop is a career .300 hitter over seven seasons in Washington.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
155K+
Followers
37K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Espn#Mlb Media#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Uncertainty Looming For Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers were hoping to get some good news on Clayton Kershaw this week. The veteran southpaw was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Sunday afternoon to prepare for an activation next week in Anaheim. That did not happen. Instead, Dave Roberts revealed that Kershaw was dealing with some...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players most affected by Scherzer-Turner blockbuster

MLB could extend the trade deadline another week and the Los Angeles Dodgers still would have come out on top after their blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the West Coast. For a second there, everyone thought the New York Yankees and...
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Report: Dodgers Sign SP Cole Hamels to Major League Deal

Pitcher Cole Hamels signed a contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times's Mike DiGiovanna. Hoping to return to a Major League mound for the first time this year, Hamels will report to the Dodgers' team complex in Arizona to "build up arm strength" before joining the MLB club, according to DiGiovanna. The guarantee on Hamels's deal is $1 million, per ESPN's Buster Olney.
MLBNBC Washington

Former GM: Max Scherzer ‘Was Not Going to Re-Sign' With Nationals

Former GM: Scherzer ‘was not going to re-sign’ with Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals’ trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday signaled an end of an era for Washington, but it didn’t necessarily mean Scherzer’s time in the nation’s capital was up for good.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals plug Josiah Gray right into rotation tonight vs Philadelphia Phillies...

In discussing the return the Washington Nationals received from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade for both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo talked last Friday about the top-ranked arm in LA’s system, Josiah Gray, as a pitcher who could make an immediate impact in the nation’s capital, after the 2018 2nd Round pick, who’d started the 2021 season at No. 68 on Baseball America’s Top 100 and at No. 58 on MLB.com’s top prospects list, debuted in the majors last month.
MLBNBC Washington

Josiah Gray to Make Nats Debut 3 Days After Max Scherzer, Trea Turner Trade

Josiah Gray to make Nats debut 3 days after deadline trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Only three days after the Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster trade deadline deal, one of the headliner prospects they received in return will make his D.C. debut.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Perspective: Mike Rizzo Did the Right Thing For the #Nats

Before saying anything else, let’s make one thing very clear: it is never easy to say goodbye. Max Scherzer and Trea Turner have meant everything to the Washington Nationals and the DC area over their respective times for the team. For Mike Rizzo to trade them so swiftly took a lot of fans for a loop. Mike Rizzo has never traded any player with the type of profile of Scherzer or Turner. Rizzo has never been a true seller at the Trade Deadline, let alone sell two of his best players. It certainly took a lot for him and ownership to do this, but the fact of the matter is that they did the right thing and deserve a lot of credit for these moves to improve the future of this franchise.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Max Scherzer Clarifies Padres Trade Rumor

Hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals agreed to a trade involving Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, the future Hall of Famer appeared headed to the San Diego Padres, who also had been aggressively scouring the pitching market at the deadline. Of course, in order for that deal...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Marty’s musings: a trade deadline to remember

Welcome to ‘Marty’s Musings’, my weekly column of numbers summarizing the happenings in the baseball world. I am your guide for taking an analytic look at the news and notes throughout the game, and highlighting key pitching matchups. Last week some franchise players were dealt as recent competitors like the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy