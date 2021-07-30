Packers: Pair of big plays the highlight of Day 2 of training camp

The Packers were in the field for the second practice of training camp Thursday and there were a couple big plays in the passing game that stood out during team drills. On the first pass of the session, quarterback Aaron Rodgers floated one up to wide receiver Juwann Winfree, who had gotten behind the secondary. The ball seemed to stay in the air forever before it landed in Winfree’s hands for what would have been a long touchdown. A sixth-round pick by Denver in 2019, Winfree had some really good days during OTAs and has continued it the first two days of training camp.