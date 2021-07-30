Portland homeless encampments banned in wildfire risk areas

AZUSA (CBSLA) – A large homeless encampment cleanup was taking place Tuesday along the San Gabriel Riverbed between Duarte and Azusa. Aug. 3, 2021. (CBSLA) The cleanup by Los Angeles County crews was happening along the Lario Staging Area, just north of the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. Residents were given a deadline of Tuesday morning to move out. Wildfire risk was a major reason for the cleanup, officials said. “There’s been 70 fires here over the last two years, burned over 200 acres,” said Kevin Reagan, spokesperson for the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation. “Just this year alone there’s been nine fires. And all of those fires have been ignited by homeless encampments.” Officials said about 200 people were identified in the area and approximately 50 have accepted shelter. On Dec. 6, an early morning brush fire broke out inside a homeless encampment in Lario Park. No one was hurt. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes. The Irwindale Police Department reported on Facebook Monday evening that it was not involved in the cleanup efforts.