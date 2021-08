All the major equity indexes closed higher Tuesday with positive internals on the NYSE while the NASDAQ’s were mixed. Trading volumes rose on both exchanges from the prior session. All the indexes closed near their intraday highs with the DJT turning to a neutral trend from negative while the SPX made a fractional new closing high. The data remains generally neutral. So, at this stage, we see no evidence to alter our current near-term “neutral/positive” macro-outlook for equities.