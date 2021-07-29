Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

North Miami Beach Mayor Creates GoFundMe Page To Help Displaced Crestview Towers Residents

By Bobeth Yates
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeRNs_0bCJhOSQ00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some residents of Crestview Towers , a condo building deemed unsafe in North Miami Beach, say they have nowhere to go. They’re now pleading for help.

“I’m pleading and asking anyone in the community to step forward, and that’s why I created the GoFundMe page ,” said North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo.

DeFillipo said his heart hurts when thinks of the about 300 residents who were displaced when Crestview Towers was deemed unsafe .

In his capacity as a resident, he made the bold move to create a GoFundMe to raise money for his neighbors.

“Unfortunately, some of these people have been kind of like kicked in the stomach again and they had to kick the reset button again,” said DeFillipo. “And it’s very heart-wrenching to see they have to go through this and start all over again with nothing whatsoever, then we have a meal to put on their table.”

The majority of the residents who are renters have temporarily been placed in hotels being paid for by the Homeless Trust and Camillus House. Not only will that end on August 16, but many in the temporary housing don’t have a kitchen or microwaves, creating an additional bill.

And owners like Carmen Bethel say they are not getting any assistance at all.

“My family, we felt homeless, we felt homeless. We are told be glad you didn’t go through what Surfside went through, but I tell people you don’t what it like also being alive and going through this,” Bethel said.

Bethel said she and her mom are currently sharing a room at family member’s home, while her son is sleeping on the couch. Her grandmother, who has dementia, is staying with another family member and is also struggling with the change.

“She thinks she’s been displaced permanently to not come back home, so she’s crying, she’s pacing,” Bethel said.

Bethel’s family owns four units. Coming up with first, last and a security deposit for all of them is just not possible right now.

It’s a concern that Mayor DeFillipo is trying to address.

“Putting my community leadership aside, as a human being I had to do something to help them,” he said. “I could not continue put my head on a pillow every day and let this go through my head and these pleas for help, so every little bit.”

Click Here if you would like to donate to help them.

Comments / 0

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Crestview, FL
North Miami Beach, FL
Government
City
North Miami Beach, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami#The Homeless Trust#Camillus House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward Reopens COVID-19 Testing Sites; Hospitals Ordered To Report Data

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – With COVID cases skyrocketing, the demand for testing has exploded in South Florida. At Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek, the line formed early Tuesday as Broward County began expanding testing locations to keep up with demand. Terrell Reid was getting tested Tuesday afternoon. She says she was getting a test because over the weekend she attended a memorial service and a friend has tested positive for COVID. “She was one of them and she got it from her job,” she explained. Reid says after her sister nearly died of COVID and two cousins passed away, she is ready to get vaccinated....
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Demand For Testing Explodes As Long Lines Continue At COVID Testing Sites Throughout South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The lines are long at COVID testing sites across South Florida for yet another day. There is no shortage of people wanting to get a test at Markham Park in Sunrise. The western end of Broward County, the second major expansion by the Florida Department of Health. How long can you wait? Maybe an hour. With COVID cases skyrocketing, because of the Delta variant spreading rapidly in South Florida, the demand for testing has exploded. The lines were equally as long at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek in North Broward. “It took some of the burden away from Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale when we had over a thousand people testing Monday,” said public information officer Mike Jachles. “We see an uptick in the testing and people are concerned, but people really need to be vaccinated.” Statewide, for people 12 and up, the vaccination rate is 61 percent, Broward 70 percent, and Miami-Dade 78 percent. Back in Sunrise, in the testing line, lots of worry about Florida’s COVID surge. “We got vaccinated. It’s the only way to get this under control.” Click here to find a testing location near you. Click here to find a vaccination location near you.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber Claims FDOH Leaving Local Officials ‘Flying Blind’ During Pandemic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber claims the Florida Department of Health is intentionally leaving local officials flying blind in the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m on calls with Department of Health officials where they will read something and members of mayors and some local officials will literally say, this happened just a few days ago, Chris. We said, ‘Could you give us a copy of that?’ And they said, ‘We’re not allowed to give local officials this information in writing. I’ll read it to you, but I can’t give it to you.’ So, it’s gotten to the point where we’re...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

‘No One Is Safe Until Everyone Is Safe’: Leaders Of South Florida Universities Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava met with the presidents of several South Florida universities and colleges on Wednesday to discuss the summer surge of COVID-19 cases ahead of the start of the fall semester. The group was a united force with a goal to vaccinate younger, college-aged people in what Mayor Levine Cava called “the urgent and escalating COVID crisis.” Presidents from Florida International University, Florida Memorial, University of Miami, Miami-Dade College, and Fortis College each spoke and encouraged students to get vaccinated. “In a pandemic, no one is safe until everyone is safe,” said UM President Julio Frenk. Come the fall...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Legal Experts Question Miami Beach Ordinance In Case Of Officers Charged With Battery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shocking video showing a Miami Beach officer tackling a person videotaping the rough arrest that resulted in five officers being charged with first-degree battery and an ordinance recently passed by the commission arguably justifies the behavior. “When you look at the ordinance and looking at the three elements is trying to prevent, the first one deals with interrupting, hindering, and interfering with law enforcement. We can understand that,” said retired police officer Ignacio M. Alvarez. For 25 years, Alvarez was in law enforcement. Now, an attorney, he says he agrees with efforts to help officers secure a crime...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Girl, 12, Takes On School Board, Calls For Mask Mandate

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — A 12-year-old Florida girl is taking a stand for her little brother and all children too young to be vaccinated against ccoronavirus “It’s definitely a big deal to me,” said Lila Hartley. “So many people are dying and getting sick, and masks just keep people safe. My brother isn’t old enough to get the vaccine. So he’s, like, vulnerable.” Lila said her 10-year-old brother Will was the first person she thought about when she heard that Duval County Public Schools in the northeast of Florida would not require masks for students in the upcoming school year. Covid-19 cases are...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

2 Hospitalized After Double Stabbing In Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man and a woman had to be rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Miami Beach. Officers said it happened on Ocean Drive at around 2 a.m. Sunday. The man had several stab wounds and is still in the hospital. The woman had one cut on her arm. She’s since been released. Detectives said they are still looking for the person who did this and have several leads.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Family Of Parkland Victim Joaquin Oliver Celebrating Son With 21-Hour ‘Guac-a-Thon’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student is remembering their loved one, who would have celebrated his 21st birthday Wednesday. The family is celebrating him regardless by bringing attention to a cause they are fighting for after losing their son. “Thinking about today that we can be celebrating, sharing, and toasting and I imagined all of his friends coming and having a party,” says Patricia Oliver. For many years August 4 was full of excitement for the Oliver family but especially this year it’s only the thoughts of what could have been. Patricia’s son, Joaquin would have turned...
Hialeah, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Restauranteur Matt Kush Hugs Hialeah One Treasured Trinket At A Time

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walk around any of one of Matt Kush’s six restaurants, two bars, and an ice cream parlor and you will get more than an eyeful before you even taste a thing. At his Kush by Stephen’s in Hialeah, the oldest Jewish deli in Miami, you’ll see Matt’s true passion, thrifting. “Where did that come from, Matt?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. “It came from me being really cheap and not having money and so I had to use whatever resources I had,” said Kush. “That meant walking my dog and finding a piece of furniture as I’m walking my...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: Memorial Healthcare System Suspending Elective Procedures Aug. 9

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Memorial Healthcare System is suspending elective procedures starting next week at its South Florida facilities. The hospital system said it is “due to the current surges in COVID-19 cases in Florida which has led to daily hospitalization rates not seen since the major spike last summer.” Elective procedures will be suspended effective Monday, August 9, “in an effort to conserve critical resources for the care of COVID-19 patients, to provide safe healthcare, and to keep our community safe.” Memorial Healthcare System facilities will remain open for emergencies and all physician practices, radiology, laboratory, rehab, and cancer centers. Memorial has already...
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

As Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends, BSO Gives Insight Into Eviction Process

BROWARD (CBSMiami) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to reach unsettling records in Florida, the federal eviction moratorium which was created to keep folks in their homes during the pandemic has expired. According to Broward County Clerk of Courts, 33 new evictions have been filed since the moratorium ended. There are also 2,260 pending evictions in Broward County. In Miami-Dade County, there are 7,019 pending evictions. For well over a year, residential evictions were halted as long as renters cooperated with their landlord and filed paperwork. Captain Roy Liddicott with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office says the eviction process is emotional for those being...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis Announces Completion Of Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal Project

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the completion of the Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal Project. The governor was at the Shark Valley Visitor Center in west Miami-Dade for the big announcement. The completion of the project wasn’t supposed to be done until January. Nearly six miles of the roadbed have been removed, allowing clean water to move south into the northeast Shark River slough. The raised road, built nearly 100 years ago, cut through the Everglades and acted as a dam, blocking the natural flow of water south towards the Everglades National Park.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami Mourns Loss Of Gizmo The Meerkat, Apparent Victim Of Tunnel Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoo Miami is mourning the loss of one of its meerkats who may have died in a tunnel collapse in his habitat. According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, zookeepers couldn’t find Gizmo, a nearly 8-year-old meerkat during initial rounds on Sunday morning. Gizmo the meerkat who apparently died in a tunnel collapse in his habitat at Zoo Miami. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami/Ron Magill) A searching the habitat, both above and below ground, his lifeless body was found in what appeared to be a collapsed tunnel.  Though zoo staff is still waiting for the final results of a necropsy, it...
Posted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade COVID-19 Cases Continue To Spike

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID hospitalization numbers continue to rise in Miami-Dade and across the state. Hospitalization rates are reaching numbers close to what they were last year at this time. “It’s spreading like wildfire,” said David Andrews, vice-chair of patient pathology at Jackson Health System. As of July 30th, Miami-Dade County had 542,000 Covid cases. That is a 19.5 percent increase from the week before. Baptist Health hospitals are seeing a large number of those people and is currently caring for 726 patients with COVID-19 at their hospitals. That’s a 140 percent increase from two weeks ago. Andrews says similar increases can...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Charges Expected Monday Against Miami Beach Officers Following Rough Arrest

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five Miami Beach police officers are expected to be charged on Monday following accusations they kicked and beat a man during an arrest at a Miami Beach hotel. The officers also allegedly assaulted an eyewitness who was recording the July 26 arrest on his phone. Sources familiar with the investigation tell CBSMiami the five officers are expected to be charged with misdemeanor battery. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday afternoon and release police body camera video and cell phone video showing the officers allegedly committing the assault. A source who watched the videos...
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Hundreds Participate In 5k Run For Surfside Victims

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up to participate in a 5K run for the victims of Surfside at Markham Park. Participants said they wanted to show the people of Surfside that they are cared for by the whole community. Runners were on their mark, ready and set to run for a cause far beyond themselves. The event was organized by Victory Sports and Runners Depot, all of the registration costs went directly to support Surfside.org, a relief fund to help those impacted by the condo collapse. So many people registered for the original race location of TY Park in Hollywood, but the park could not fit them all. The race had to be moved to Markham Park in Sunrise. At last check, organizers said they had raised more than $21,000.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: Gov. DeSantis Downplays Coronavirus Threat As State Breaks New Hospitalization Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down Tuesday in defending his actions and his ban of mask mandates just as the state once again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. During an event at Shark Valley in the Everglades, DeSantis gave a reporter a terse response when he was asked about seven children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with COVID, two in the ICU. The question was could masks have helped? “You’re blaming the kids saying they weren’t wearing masks so they’re in the ICU.  With all due respect, I find that deplorable to blame a victim who ends up being...
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward Teachers Concerned As COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Increase

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID cases are climbing in Broward County, and with school classrooms reopening to full capacity in about two weeks, some teachers are concerned. “The numbers are higher than when we closed the schools last year on March 13th,” says Anna Fusco, an elementary teacher and head of the Broward Teachers Union. “It’s mind-blowing that, when we want to put in protocols and procedures, we’ve got certain elected officials that want to come in and override what’s for the good of all in our own particular school district and our own county.” Just last week, Broward County Schools voted to...
Pembroke Pines, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Elderly Dogs Abandoned In Pembroke Pines Get New Leash On Life

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A heart-warming and happy ending to a disturbing story you saw first on 4 about two dogs abandoned in Pembroke Pines, caught on doorbell video. In late July, someone dumped the two elderly dogs from car near 119th and Taft. The driver is seen opening the back door, then a Jack Russell jumps out onto the street. After that, the door opens again, then the video freezes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy