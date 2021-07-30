Cancel
Curt Schilling denied request, will remain on HOF ballot in 2022

Curt Schilling will remain on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2022, despite his wishes.

The Baseball Hall of Fame board of directors unanimously voted to keep the former star pitcher on the ballot for the 10th and final time, the board announced Thursday.

After coming 16 votes short of the 75 percent needed on the Baseball Writers Association ballot in January, Schilling said he preferred to have the veterans committee determine his Hall of Fame worth.

BBWAA urges MLB Hall of Fame to keep Curt Schilling on 2022 ballot

“I will not participate in the final year of voting,” he wrote. “I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player.

“I don’t think I’m a Hall of Famer, as I’ve often stated, but if former players think I am then I’ll accept that with honor.”

Over his 20-year career with five clubs, Schilling was a six-time All-Star who won 216 games, struck out 3,116 batters and was part of four World Series teams, including three champions. He won the NLCS MVP award in 1993 with the Philadelphia Phillies, then earned the World Series MVP trophy in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

