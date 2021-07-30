Red Sox Land Kyle Schwarber in Trade With Nationals

Hours after shipping Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles, the Nationals are parting ways with another All-Star.

Washington is sending outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox, the team announced Thursday night. Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the deal.

Schwarber, 28, has enjoyed a resurgent year in Washington after signing with the Nationals on a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason. In 72 games, Schwarber is batting .253/.340/.570 with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs. He's currently on the injured list with a strained hamstring, and hasn't played in a game since July 2.

A trade to an American League team would enable Schwarber to see playing time as a designated hitter. The 6-foot, 225-pound slugger has played exclusively in the National League during his big-league career, seeing time at left field, right field, catcher and first base.

Ramirezy, 20, has made eight starts at Single-A this season, posting a 2.03 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.