Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Land Kyle Schwarber in Trade With Nationals

By Nick Selbe
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnOY0_0bCJgSZ300

Hours after shipping Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles, the Nationals are parting ways with another All-Star.

Washington is sending outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox, the team announced Thursday night. Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the deal.

Schwarber, 28, has enjoyed a resurgent year in Washington after signing with the Nationals on a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason. In 72 games, Schwarber is batting .253/.340/.570 with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs. He's currently on the injured list with a strained hamstring, and hasn't played in a game since July 2.

A trade to an American League team would enable Schwarber to see playing time as a designated hitter. The 6-foot, 225-pound slugger has played exclusively in the National League during his big-league career, seeing time at left field, right field, catcher and first base.

Ramirezy, 20, has made eight starts at Single-A this season, posting a 2.03 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Fansided#American League#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Forget Chris Sale, Watch Red Sox Prospect Save Home Run With Unreal Grab

Much has been made of Chris Sale’s rehab outing with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday. But that’s overshadowing what might be the most exciting moment of the afternoon — an absolutely electric grab from WooSox centerfielder Tate Matheny. Sale...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Make Roster Moves To Clear Space For Deadline Acquisitions

The Boston Red Sox acquired three players ahead of the trade deadline, and they needed to make room right away for a pair of them. They did just that Saturday afternoon ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox announced they were sending catcher Connor Wong...
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays. Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter to surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy