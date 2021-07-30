Cancel
Shelby County, TN

Mid-Southerners are getting mixed signals on how they should handle the Delta surge

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
More than 400 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Shelby County Thursday. It's the biggest surge the county has had since February.

However, case surges are happening across the Mid-South and the different directions from politicians and health leaders have many wondering how we're going to get through this.

At the Neshoba County Fair Thursday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves called the CDC's mask recommendation for fully vaccinated people "foolish."

"Tuesday's change in the CDC mask guidance is foolish, and it is harmful," Reeves said. "It reeks of political panic, so as to appear that they are in control. It has nothing, let me say that again: It has nothing to do with rational science."

His claim the recommendation has nothing to do with "rational science" has doctors, like Dr. Maurice Skillern, reiterating they do, in fact, work.

"It actually shows a lack of knowledge about the mask," Skillern said. "We use masks when we do surgery. We know they work."

Reeves has said he will not issue a statewide mask mandate for anyone including schools, even with the growing number of children contracting and dying from the virus.

In Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson wants to allow mask mandates in schools. He announced Thursday he's calling for a special session to amend a new law banning mask mandates across the state.

"This is not a debate about mask mandates for those that can make their own decisions and have the means to get vaccinated," Hutchinson said. "This is a discussion about the school environment where schools can make decisions to add to the public health for their own school environment and the children they have a responsibility to protect."

Skillern said this pandemic is about public health, not politics. He added that the first step is getting people vaccinated at a mass vaccine site or their primary care doctor.

"I’m talking right now not as a Republican, not as a Democrat but as an American citizen who has certain knowledge and training," Skillern said.

While the vaccine is not mandatory, Skillern said it's our only solution to ending this.

"People have the freedom to get or not get the vaccine and that’s fine," Skillern said. "The freedom they don’t have is the freedom to infect others."

