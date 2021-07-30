The discovery of the 'Nephite Coin': A pioneer mystery
SALT LAKE CITY — In February 1848, Isaac Chase stalled the vigorous swing of his pick at the sound of something metallic in a hole by a creek in what is now Liberty Park. Chase had arrived in the Salt Lake Valley four months earlier with the first wave of pioneer emigrants of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Breaking from the normal emigrant trails west, these pioneers sought the solitude of a new home and the chance to start new.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0