The discovery of the 'Nephite Coin': A pioneer mystery

This is definitely Palmer’s mountain. We live in its shadow. We see it every day. It’s our friend, our landmark, our compass and our geologic heartthrob. I believe I speak for nearly everyone;—because I have yet to find a single person who isn’t personally affected by Pioneer Peak’s (PP’s) perennial presence. And if you talk to anyone who has moved away from the Palmer area, then Pioneer Peak is indeed one of their most significant remembrances. As an artist, I paint it often. We dream about it. Writers write about it. Hikers and climbers scale it. And everybody watches “PP” because it is a significant touchstone which keeps our Palmer lives in perspective.