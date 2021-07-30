Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie give reason to hope in wide-open 800m

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOrzk_0bCJe7Qh00
Keely Hodgkinson finished second in her heat (REUTERS)

There are high hopes of a medal or two from Jemma Reekie and Keely Hodgkinson in the 800m and the British duo showed why as they qualified for the semi-finals with room to spare on the first morning of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

Third British entrant Alexandra Bell had an agonising wait after heat five as officials deliberated a photo finish for the third qualifying place. She lost the argument to Morocco’s Rababe Arafi, but in the end it was incidental as she progressed to the semi-finals as one of the next six fastest finishers.

Bell was drafted in late when Laura Muir chose to focus on the 1500m, and the 28-year-old is relishing her first Games, even if she didn’t enjoy squinting at the big screen to find out her fate. “We were just so oblivious, we couldn’t see or hear and I didn’t have my glasses on either to see the screen!” she said. “It felt amazing out there – I kind of got London Stadium vibes. I am delighted, this last month has been crazy, obviously not knowing if I was coming, feeling the lowest of the lows and then on the highest of the highs. I appreciate any race now.”

The 23-year-old Reekie was particularly impressive, winning the last heat in 1:59.97 to post the second fastest time of the session, behind only Jamaica’s Pan-American champion Natoya Goule who won heat two. Reekie positioned herself on the shoulder of the Italian Elano Bello for the first 600m before escaping in the final stretch.

“I’m glad to get that done,” said Reekie. “It was a little bit messy and I was a little bit all over the place but that’s job done now. [Winning] wasn’t so much about laying down a marker, it was just about getting through automatically and not having any issues.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRxCH_0bCJe7Qh00
Jemma Reekie won her het to reach the semi-finals (Getty Images)

Hodgkinson led heat four off the first bend before slipping back into the pack. She attacked with 300m to go and led into the home straight before she was passed by the American Raevyn Rogers, to finish second clocking 2:01.59. An explosive nine months has seen the Wigan-born teenager win the British 800m title and European Indoor gold and a glistening career awaits; it could take lift-off in the next few days.

“I was excited to get out there,” Hodgkinson said of her first Olympic race. “I always hate first rounds, but I’m happy to get my place for tomorrow and I’m ready to give it a go. You can never predict how the races go but I definitely learned a few things in there, that’ll be the biggest stage I’ve ever performed on, so I’m just going to take it round by round.”

The 18-year-old Athing Mu is the event favourite after blitzing the American trials in a world lead time of 1:56.07, and she won heat three with a late surge which could be a familiar sight in these Games. Her 400m time of 49.57 shows her sprint speed and the early signs are that the teenager will not be fazed by her first major championships.

There was a notable absentee in Ethiopia’s Werkwuha Getachew, who came from relative anonymity at 26 years old to win the Ethiopian trials this year in an eye-catching 1:56.67. Getachew’s unexplained absence is another reason for the British contingent to be confident here in what is a wide open event: all three of Rio’s medallists including champion Caster Semenya are ineligible due to the controversial testosterone ruling. Sunday’s semi-finals will reveal more before the final on Tuesday, but the road has opened up and on this evidence there is reason to be hopeful.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

200K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raevyn Rogers
Person
Caster Semenya
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Jemma Reekie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#British#Pan American#Italian#European Indoor#Ethiopian#Rio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Who is Keely Hodgkinson and when is she running at the Olympic Games?

Great Britain head to Tokyo 2020 with hopes of contending for a female middle-distance medal. 2021 has seen the emergence of a new star for Team GB in Keely Hodgkinson. The teenager became Britain’s youngest ever European Indoor Champion when she took gold in the 800 metres Torun, Poland in March just four days after her 19th birthday.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Muir, Reekie and Hodgkinson – The trio looking to emulate Dame Kelly Holmes

Team GB go into the Tokyo Olympics with their best chance of women’s middle distance medals since Dame Kelly Holmes’ Athens heroics in 2004. Laura Muir has passed up the chance to emulate Holmes’ 800 metres and 1500m golden double, opting to focus only on the longer event, but with fellow Scot and training partner Jemma Reekie also in prime form along with Keely Hodgkinson hopes will be high over 800m as well.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Jemma Reekie aiming to emulate Dame Kelly Holmes' glory

In her bid to become one of Great Britain's track medallists in Tuesday's 800m final, Jemma Reekie has been taking advice from one of the greats. The 23-year-old Scot was just six when Kelly Holmes produced one of the country's iconic Olympic moments by winning gold in both the 800m and 1500m in Athens in 2004.
Worldkentlive.news

Tokyo 2020: How Kent’s Dame Kelly Holmes inspired Team GB’s Jemma Reekie

Jemma Reekie will lead Team GB in the Tokyo Olympics 800m final this afternoon and will carry the words of Kent's Dame Kelly Holmes with every stride. Reekie lines up alongside compatriots Alexandra Bell and Keely Hodgkinson in the final at 1.25pm UK time after the three delivered stunning performances in the semi-finals.
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”. Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator renowned for her pro-Donald Trump activity, said the USWNT’s semi-final loss to Canada was “not painful at all,” and dubbed team captain Megan Rapinoe “an anti-American piece of trash.”
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB star Laura Muir set to have to deliver the run of her life to clinch Olympic 1500m gold in Tokyo despite rival - and former Alberto Salazar star - Sifan Hassan stumbling in her heat on the final lap before taking victory

For a fleeting moment on Monday, Britain's Laura Muir might have fancied that her prospects of all those years of work translating into Olympic 1500m gold had improved when her rival Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell in her heat with only a lap to go. What ensued was a reminder...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Women's 1500m favourite Sifan Hassan falls on final lap of her heat but STILL WINS after jumping to her feet and incredibly sprinting through the entire field... while Team GB star Laura Muir coasts through her race

Sifan Hassan produced a remarkable recovery to win her women's 1500m heat despite dramatically falling on the final lap. With 380m to go, the Dutch favourite hit the floor after getting caught in a tangle of legs and the set-back left her 25m adrift of her rivals. But the 28-year-old...
SportsPosted by
newschain

New Olympic champion Karsten Warholm not a fan of super spikes

New Olympic champion Karsten Warholm criticised Nike’s super spikes and questioned if they are taking the credibility away from the sport. The Norwegian smashed his own world record to take the 400 metres hurdles title in 45.94 seconds in Tokyo on Tuesday. He finished ahead of the USA’s Rai Benjamin...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah stays on course as Laura Muir progresses

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah is on course to complete a sprint double after equalling her personal best to qualify for the women's 200m final. The 100m champion clocked 21.66 seconds to lead the qualifiers for the final, with silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also safely through. British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw reached...

Comments / 0

Community Policy