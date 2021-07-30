Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

Woman found dead in park identified as 18-year-old from Lithonia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZLcl_0bCJdCis00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have identified a woman found shot to death in a park near Stone Mountain as an 18-year-old from Lithonia.

Police said Tori Lang’s family members recognized her tattoos on social media and notified police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lang was found dead at the Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain on Tuesday morning.

Lang had distinctive tattoos on her neck that read “faith makes all possible,” among other tattoos.

Officer Hideshi Velle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said Lang’s mother became concerned after she hadn’t seen her daughter since some time on Tuesday.

“We still don’t know the timeline that she’s been out there,” Velle said. “However, it’s very public and there are constantly runners and walkers where she was located.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in Lang’s death. Anyone with information is asked to please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Stone Mountain, GA
Government
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Lithonia, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Gcpd#Atlanta Crime Stoppers#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Tennessee man accused of theft, assaulting first responder after chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of leading police on a chase after allegedly stealing a vehicle and then assaulting a first responder, authorities said. Michael Ruggiero, 37, of Maryville, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, one count of theft $10,000 and $60,000, one count of felony evading arrest in a vehicle and one count of evading arrest, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

At least 10 dead after van tips over in southern Texas

ENCINO, Texas — At least 10 people were killed after a van carrying 25 to 30 people tipped over on a southern Texas road Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Twelve people were also injured, the Brownsville Herald reported. The van crashed just south of Encino at about 4:20 p.m. CDT, Brooks...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Report: Man blames voices in head for deadly shooting

BANNING, Calif. — (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Southern California movie theater is blaming voices in his head that he said had tormented him for months, a newspaper reported Wednesday. "The voices said my friends and family were going to be killed," Joseph...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

California dad found dead weeks after vanishing on run

PLEASANTON, Calif. — The remains of a California dad who vanished more than three weeks ago while on a run outside have been found, authorities said. A volunteer hiker searching for 37-year-old Philip Kreycik found what police believe to be his remains underneath an area of heavy brush in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on Tuesday afternoon, Pleasanton police said.

Comments / 12

Community Policy