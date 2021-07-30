Woman found dead in park identified as 18-year-old from Lithonia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have identified a woman found shot to death in a park near Stone Mountain as an 18-year-old from Lithonia.

Police said Tori Lang’s family members recognized her tattoos on social media and notified police.

Lang was found dead at the Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain on Tuesday morning.

Lang had distinctive tattoos on her neck that read “faith makes all possible,” among other tattoos.

Officer Hideshi Velle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said Lang’s mother became concerned after she hadn’t seen her daughter since some time on Tuesday.

“We still don’t know the timeline that she’s been out there,” Velle said. “However, it’s very public and there are constantly runners and walkers where she was located.”

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in Lang’s death. Anyone with information is asked to please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

