July 29, 1966, Marked New Eras for Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Cream

By Allison Rapp
On July 29, 1966, the personal and professional trajectories of three of rock's most notable names shifted — some for the worse, some for the better. The day spelled misfortune for two of them: Bob Dylan, who crashed his motorcycle just outside Woodstock, N.Y., and subsequently disappeared from the public eye for several months, and John Lennon, whose "more popular than Jesus" comment landed in the U.S. Both proved to be events that inevitably altered the course of the artists' careers.

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades!

 https://awesome923.com
