Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan talk new Netflix thriller, ‘Hit & Run’; Raz discusses rising American interes

Salamanca Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLior Raz, Sanaa Lathan talk new Netflix thriller, ‘Hit & Run’; Raz discusses rising American interest in Israeli films. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4bea25cd8ee1433aba6c053b71410557.

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Lior Raz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Israeli#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosLebanon-Express

Will Smith’s new thriller lands at Netflix

Netflix is continuing to make major money moves to acquire new content for their subscribers, and recently the streaming giant picked up the worldwide rights for an upcoming action thriller called ‘Fast & Loose’, starring Will Smith.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Sanaa Lathan Talks 'Hit & Run' and Joining 'Succession' Season 3 (Exclusive)

After most recently starring in Shots Fired and the final two seasons of The Affair, Sanaa Lathan is returning to TV in a big way. First, she’s playing a journalist caught up in an international murder investigation in the Netflix series Hit & Run. Then, she’s playing a high profile lawyer in the long awaited third season of HBO’s Succession. While speaking with ET, Lathan talked about joining both series as well as reuniting with The Best Man cast for an upcoming Peacock series.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's New Vampire Horror Movie Slays Competiton, Hits No. 1

A gruesome new Netflix original film has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming service's charts. Blood Red Sky is at the number 1 spot on Netflix, both in the movies category and overall in the U.S. at the time of this writing. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the movie is being well-received.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Forgotten action thriller with three Marvel stars hits Netflix next week

The iPhone was barely a few years in 2010, and President Obama was only halfway through his first term of office. It would be another decade before most of us paid any attention to what a coronavirus is. And at least a half dozen streaming services weren’t even a twinkle in a studio executive’s eye yet, at that point. Meanwhile, this was also the year that Warner Bros. released an action thriller starring three Marvel actors that ended up being more enjoyable, to a degree, than the reviews gave it credit for. But you can be the judge yourself. Because...
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix Released Teaser for Mystery Thriller Series “Clickbait” – Netflix News

Netflix has released a short teaser for an upcoming 8-episode limited series “Clickbait”. The mystery thriller arrives on August 25th and follows Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. But when a video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die” then his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him. But in doing so, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.
Moviespurewow.com

This Bruce Willis Space Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 (& We Don’t Mean ‘Armageddon’)

If you love Bruce Willis, then you might want to check out Netflix’s all-new sci-fi movie. Introducing Cosmic Sin. If the title sounds familiar, it’s probably because it premiered on the streaming service earlier this year. Though it took a hot minute, the flick is now ranked on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. It’s currently at number seven behind the Twilight saga (Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn) and Gunpowder Milkshake.
TV & VideosComplex

Netflix Acquires ‘Fast & Loose’ Action-Thriller Starring Will Smith

Another Will Smith project is headed to the small screen. According to Deadline, Netflix has secured the global rights to Fast & Loose, a STXfilms action-thriller that was at the center of a a major bidding war that reportedly involved Warner Bros, Paramount, MGM, and Sony. The film tells the story of John Riley (Smith), an American who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories after being attacked and left for dead. Riley manages to piece together his past with a number of clues, eventually realizing he was living a double life as a CIA undercover agent and a crime kingpin.
TV & VideosComicBook

A Heist Thriller Featuring The Good Doctor Star Is Blowing Up on Netflix

A new movie has taken Netflix by storm, but surprisingly, it isn't one of the streamer's original projects. The Vault, a heist thriller from Spain that was released earlier this year, was recently added to Netflix's lineup. On Wednesday, just a few days after its streaming debut, The Vault became the number one movie on the entire service.
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘Fauda’ star Lior Raz returns in new series ‘Hit and Run’

Israeli tour guide Segev Azulai is not visiting New York City for a carefree sightseeing jaunt — but to avenge his wife’s murder in “Hit and Run.”. The new nine-episode suspense thriller, premiering Friday (Aug. 6) on Netflix, stars Lior Raz (“Fauda”) as Segev. In the series premiere, his American-born wife, Danielle (Kaelen Ohm), a professional dancer, is mowed down on a Tel Aviv street by a speeding SUV — triggering the series of events landing Segev in New York to search for her killer.
CelebritiesSalamanca Press

Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong and their 'Nine Days' director Edson Oda reveal which special memory they

Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong and their 'Nine Days' director Edson Oda reveal which special memory they would most like to re-live. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/defbf99de6454883980aac827a21368b.

Comments / 0

Community Policy