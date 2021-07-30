Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors select uber-athletic wing Jonathan Kuminga with No. 7 pick

By KNBR Staff
knbr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who thought the Warriors were going to draft a player that could contribute immediately, Bob Myers proved he was being honest when he said that wasn’t the case. Golden State elected to select Jonathan Kuminga with the No. 7 overall pick, a raw but incredibly athletic two-way wing prospect that is projected to be a few years from contributing at the NBA level. Interestingly, James Bouknight, another wing that is considered a player who can contribute right away was also on the board when Golden State made their selection. The Warriors were reportedly discussing trades in the seconds before making the selection.

www.knbr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Draymond Green
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Bob Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Golden State#The G League#Tylerrickytynes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise for Steph, saying that the All-Star guard makes everyone better. He did point out, though, that it worked both ways on him and Steph when they teamed up, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.

Comments / 0

Community Policy