Warriors select uber-athletic wing Jonathan Kuminga with No. 7 pick

For those who thought the Warriors were going to draft a player that could contribute immediately, Bob Myers proved he was being honest when he said that wasn’t the case. Golden State elected to select Jonathan Kuminga with the No. 7 overall pick, a raw but incredibly athletic two-way wing prospect that is projected to be a few years from contributing at the NBA level. Interestingly, James Bouknight, another wing that is considered a player who can contribute right away was also on the board when Golden State made their selection. The Warriors were reportedly discussing trades in the seconds before making the selection.