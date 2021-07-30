Warriors select uber-athletic wing Jonathan Kuminga with No. 7 pick
For those who thought the Warriors were going to draft a player that could contribute immediately, Bob Myers proved he was being honest when he said that wasn’t the case. Golden State elected to select Jonathan Kuminga with the No. 7 overall pick, a raw but incredibly athletic two-way wing prospect that is projected to be a few years from contributing at the NBA level. Interestingly, James Bouknight, another wing that is considered a player who can contribute right away was also on the board when Golden State made their selection. The Warriors were reportedly discussing trades in the seconds before making the selection.www.knbr.com
Comments / 0