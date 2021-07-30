Tokyo 2020: Team USA BMX star Connor Fields stretchered off Olympic course after major crash

Team USA BMX star Connor Fields was stretchered off the Olympic course after a major crash.

Defending champion Fields, 28, needed medical attention after the scary incident in the third heat of the semi-final of the competition at the Tokyo games.

Texas-born Fields, who was a favourite for the gold medal, had already qualified for the final after the two earlier heats.

Three bikes crashed on the first turn of the final semi-final run, and Fields received treatment before being taken to an ambulance, according to Olympics.com.

Fields landed hard from a jump and lay on the ground, with his Team USA jersey ripped as medics ran to treat him.

The semi-final round of the competition had been delayed for 45 minutes because of rain.

The men’s final was set to go ahead without Fields with a field of just seven riders.

The incident involving Fields was then followed by another crash in the third run of the women’s semi-final.

Australia’s Saya Sakakibara was leading the race when she crashed and had to also be stretchered off.

Fields became the first American BMX rider to win a gold medal in the event at Rio 2016.

He made his Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games, where he finished seventh in the event.