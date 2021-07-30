Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Animated Stand-Up Comedy Special ‘Tig Notaro: Drawn’ is a Must-See

By Paige Gardner
dailyutahchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro’s latest stand-up special “Tig Notaro: Drawn” is something we’ve never seen before. Her latest work lands right at the intersection of adult cartoons and stand-up comedy and is the first-ever completely animated stand-up special. The dry sarcasm and storytelling that launched Notaro’s career are...

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Stephanie Allynne
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Watch Highlights of Tig Notaro and Jason Sudeikis at The New Yorker Live

Laughter has seldom been in shorter supply, or in greater demand, than during the coronavirus pandemic. Like most people, the comedians Tig Notaro and Jason Sudeikis appreciated moments of levity where they could find them, often in front of the TV or with their kids. In contrast to most, however, both found the crisis to be fruitful professionally: Notaro was working on “Drawn,” an animated standup special premièring this month on HBO, and Sudeikis wrote and starred in “Ted Lasso,” a hit for Apple TV+ that has earned twenty nominations at this year’s Emmys, including three for Sudeikis himself.
TV & VideosAnniston Star

‘Evil’ at Midseason, Summer Games, ‘Eden’ on Earth, An Animated Tig Notaro, ‘Good Witch’ Casts a Final Spell

After this week’s terrific episode of Evil on Paramount+, the supernatural thriller takes a month’s break. There’s no stopping the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which air all weekend across NBC’s network, cable and streaming platforms. BBC America takes viewers to unspoiled Edens. Comedian Tig Notaro adds animation to her stand-up arsenal. Hallmark calls it a day for the enchanting Good Witch after seven seasons.
Mississippi Stateintomore.com

Tig Notaro’s “Drawn” Makes Me Miss “One Mississippi”

I’ve never been a big fan of illustrated specials. That’s not to say I haven’t tried to like them: I was raised on the animated version of Mel Brooks and Carl Reiners’ “The 2,000 Year-Old Man” and, for a time, got really into the “Idiot Abroad” animated specials. But mostly, they’re not my bag, baby. I find them often cutsey, over-literal, and just kind of unnecessary. Comedy, at its best, looks inward rather than outward for laughs, so the concept of an animated special can often have the opposite of its intended illuminating effect.
TV SeriesRepublic

LOOKING FOR ‘EDEN’; ‘FREAKY’; TIG NOTARO GETS ANIMATED

Having just completed two seasons of “The Crown” playing the disappointed and dissipated Princess Margaret, actress Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new BBC series “Eden: Untamed Planet” (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, AMC and AMC+, TV-PG). As the title implies, “Eden” travels to remote regions generally untouched by human habitation....
SportsThe Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ ‘Ultra City Smiths,’ ‘Tig Notaro’ and ‘Jolt’

Starting with the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, this weekend’s premieres run the gamut from action-packed to full of laughs. Olympics Opening Ceremony 2020: Rescheduled from last year, the Japan Olympics 2020 will be the first crowd-free Opening Ceremony, as well as NBC’s first live morning broadcast, that is, if you happen to be watching on the East Coast. A partial replay will air at 4:30 p.m. PT. But if you want to watch live, you better set your alarm for an early start. Live coverage of the opening ceremony will begin at 3:55 a.m. For more information, visit stream.nbcolympics.com/nbc-opening-ceremony.
Los Angeles, CAthecomicscomic.com

Episode #348: Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro has both survived and thrived in the decade since she first disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis to a live audience in Los Angeles in August of 2012. Notaro has released three stand-up specials, two on HBO and one on Netflix, in addition to a road-trip special for Showtime, while she also was the subject of a documentary for Netflix. She poured some of her life story into her own series for Amazon Prime Video, One Mississippi, and wrote a memoir, “I’m Just A Person.” She has been nominated for two Grammys and an Emmy, gotten married and became a mother to twin boys. Notaro has more recently reached new heights with a regular role on Star Trek: Discovery, replaced a disgraced comedian in post-production on the hit Netflix zombie movie, Army of the Dead, and now has turned one of her stand-up performances at Largo into an animated special for HBO called Drawn. Notaro joined me to talk about making Drawn and reflected on her career up til now, so let’s get to it!
MoviesA.V. Club

David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, and Tig Notaro to star in Netflix ghost movie

Director Christopher Landon is carving out a nice little niche of clever horror-comedies after Happy Death Day and Freaky, and now he’s taking on ghost story—though, oddly, it might end up being even less of a horror movie than his other films were. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Landon is set to direct We Have A Ghost, an adaptation of Geoff Manaugh’s short story Ernest (which you can read over at Vice, if you don’t mind the spoilers for the movie version) for Netflix, with David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Coolidge, Tig Notaro, and Jahi Di’Allo Winston from Charm City Kings starring.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Tig Notaro: Drawn

Stand-up comedies have been one of the popular forms of entertainment for as long as we can remember. Sure, there’s nothing to them besides someone standing in front of an audience telling jokes and sharing their personal, humorous experiences. However, they have a sense of charm and energy that keeps them relevant to this day. The latest addition to this lineup appears to be no different, but it has a new coat of paint to make this experience more distinctive than the other ones.
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: New Tig Notaro special, Cleveland Strangler on ‘Snapped’

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.
CelebritiesKEDM

Jackie Mason, Who Went From Rabbi To Stand-up Comedy Star, Dies At 93

Stand-up comedian Jackie Mason, who followed a path from rabbi to borscht-belt comic, died in a New York City hospital on Saturday. He was 93. Mason's longtime friend Raoul Felder confirmed his death to NPR. He said Mason was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago and suffered from a variety of ailments, including inflammation of the lungs. There are no indications that COVID-19 was a factor in the comedian's death.
TV & Videossandiegomagazine.com

Stand-up Comedy@Whistle Stop Bar

Stand-up Comedy is returning to Whistle Stop Bar on Wednesday July 28th with a stacked line-up. Headlining is Ron Taylor from Comedy Central. Featured performers are Gaby Lamb, Tim Hill, and Steve Schustek. Show starts at 8pm and tickets are $10.
Los Angeles, CAtalentrecap.com

Howie Mandel Returns to His Stand-Up Comedy Roots at SuperNova Comedy

Comedy legend and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is returning to his stand-up comedy roots. He will be performing on Wednesday nights at SuperNova Comedy, a live comedy club in Los Angeles, California. Mandel made his most recent appearance at this club on Saturday, July 24. Before the performance,...
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

A new animated comedy series about the royal family is here

A new royal show has just landed, and it's going to be nothing like The Crown. HBO Max is streaming an animated, comedic satire series titled The Prince from TV screenwriter and producer Gary Janetti (Family Guy, Will & Grace), who gained Instagram fame for his cheeky and irreverent royal commentary through the imagined perspective of Prince George, the eight-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy