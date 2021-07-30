Cancel
Parkers Prairie, MN

Lent in July - A Parkers Prairie Lions Club Fundraiser for Youth Projects

voiceofalexandria.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousand Lakes Brewing Company is hosting a two day special event, Lent in July! This fundraiser for the Parkers Prairie Lions Club's youth projects takes place Friday & Saturday, July 30th & 31st out at 110 W. Lake Street in Parkers Prairie. Running from 4 - 8 PM both days, get their famous fish & fries served up on site. Individual or family orders are available - drive up, take out, eat on the patio or outside!

www.voiceofalexandria.com

#Lions Club#Prairie#Lent#Lake Street#Charity#Lakes Brewing Company
