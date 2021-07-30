Fungible Tokens Of Appreciation

Do you sometimes feel unappreciated? How often do we hear the complaint that people don’t feel appreciated enough, or worse, they don’t feel appreciated at all?. It is basic human nature to want to feel acknowledged and grateful for a job well done, for our efforts, our time, our talents, our skills. A simple “thank you” goes a long way. Sometimes, in our personal life, we may feel unappreciated by our own family members. Even friends and acquaintances sometimes seem to take our friendship for granted. Often, we see a lack of acknowledgment in our business lives from bosses and co-workers. Sometimes it is even a fair and generous boss who is not appreciated by his or her employees.