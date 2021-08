Quentin Grimes is a former 5-star recruit out of College Park High School in Texas. Although he primary played point guard in prior to college, Grime’s has developed into a lethal shooter that is much more of a scoring guard, or even wing, than someone that will be given the keys to run an offense predicated on involving everyone. This isn’t to say Quentin is strictly a spot-up shooter without any ability to attack off the dribble, but his skillset currently predicates that he would be better in a secondary playmaker role.