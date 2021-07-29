Raptors take Florida State guard Scottie Barnes with No. 4 pick

On Thursday, the Toronto Raptors selected guard Scottie Barnes from Florida State University with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Barnes, who was named the ACC Freshman of the Year, averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals in 24 games with the Seminoles. He has drawn comparisons to Draymond Green given his ability on defense and willingness to do the little things on the court.

The 6-foot-8 standout turned in a strong pre-draft process during workouts and interviews with teams. He greatly improved his draft stock over the past month and climbed up boards to eventually be taken with the fourth pick by Toronto.

Barnes emerged as a very good playmaker with FSU and had plenty of flashy passes throughout the season. He considers himself a point guard, but he believes he can play every position on the floor in certain situations given his skillset.

The selection of Barnes caught some by surprise but it is clear the Raptors got themselves a high competitor and a player capable of impacting games on both ends of the floor.

